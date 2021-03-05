EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.52 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,647. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

A number of research firms have commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

