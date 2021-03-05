Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $274,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 833,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. The stock has a market cap of $731.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

