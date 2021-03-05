Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $330,910.46 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Faceter has a market cap of $330,910.46 and $1,488.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

