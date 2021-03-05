FairCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $15,212.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001338 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078456 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004484 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

