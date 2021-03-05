Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $386.09

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.09 and traded as high as $417.66. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $409.13, with a volume of 21,555 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.02.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

