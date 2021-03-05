Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.29 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 178,453 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £67.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.29.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

