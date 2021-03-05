Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $312,142.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00462596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00462790 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

