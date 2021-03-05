FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $771,834.35 and $652,367.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

