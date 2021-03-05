FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $68,638.92 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00463687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00468521 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

