Farley Capital L.P. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Farley Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 9.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Booking by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,207.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,249. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,152.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,976.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

