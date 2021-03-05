Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,558 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 578.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

