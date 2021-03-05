FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.12% of FARO Technologies worth $203,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

