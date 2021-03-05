FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of FB Financial worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $274,050. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $46.17.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

