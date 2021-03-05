Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $10.08 million and $40,524.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007067 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.