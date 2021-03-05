Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $78,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.