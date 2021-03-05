Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

