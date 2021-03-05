Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Feedback plc (FDBK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,904,947 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

About Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

