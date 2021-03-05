Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.35

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $264.45 million and approximately $58.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

