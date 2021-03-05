Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.5 days.

FQVTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $32.01. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.