Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

