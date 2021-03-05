FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Up 5.7%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 1,136,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 952,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

