FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FPPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,250. FieldPoint Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana.

