Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

