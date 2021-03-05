Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

