Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,129. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGI. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

