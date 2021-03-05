Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Up 6.6%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.83. 164,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 123,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $436.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

