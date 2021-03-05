Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.40

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 82703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.
The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
