Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.40

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 82703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

