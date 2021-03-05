Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

FITB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

