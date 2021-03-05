Fiii (FIII) Market Cap Achieves $227,833.54

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 204.8% against the dollar. Fiii has a market capitalization of $227,833.54 and approximately $2,076.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Fiii Coin Profile

Get Fiii alerts:

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.