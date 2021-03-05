FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,381,045 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,452,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,177,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,921,000 after acquiring an additional 148,468 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 242,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,885,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

