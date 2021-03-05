Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 5,697 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.