Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

