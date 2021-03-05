Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

