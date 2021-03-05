Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,224,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 92,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.