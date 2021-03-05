Financial Comparison: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) vs. Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Sino Land.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.33 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.97 Sino Land $759.46 million 14.41 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Sino Land on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

