Financial Contrast: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and True Drinks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.17 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.79 True Drinks $1.95 million 19.89 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HEXO and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 70.16%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than True Drinks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks beats HEXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

