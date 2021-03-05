Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,421 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

MTCH stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.