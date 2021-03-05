Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,947 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

DOCU stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.29.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

