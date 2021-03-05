Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 5,279 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,929,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $23,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $61.91 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

