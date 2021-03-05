Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $230.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $623.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

