Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 115,149 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,590 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $44.82.

