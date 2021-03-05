Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

