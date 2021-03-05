Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,149.44 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,098.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

