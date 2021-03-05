Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.93.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

