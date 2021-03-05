Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $409.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.41. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

