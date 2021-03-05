Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $29,253,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,035,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.14 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.99.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

