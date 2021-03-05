Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 129,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 97,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

