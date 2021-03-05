Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VOE stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

