Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

