Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $528.81 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $551.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.