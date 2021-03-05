Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.46. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

